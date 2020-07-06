WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest

wind 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest

wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

58. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 60. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to

59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely overnight. Lows

44 to 50. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 74. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

50 to 57. Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

