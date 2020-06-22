WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

_____

678 FPUS56 KPDT 221058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

64. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

67. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

81 to 86.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 93.

Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 67.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. A slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

61. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

72 to 77.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather