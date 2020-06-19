WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 79 to 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

58 to 66.

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 97. Lows

59 to 67.

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 56 to

61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 47 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 69 to 75.

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 75 to 82.

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 71 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 81 to 86.

