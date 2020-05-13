WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

935 FPUS56 KPDT 132156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-141100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

WAZ027-141100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

WAZ028-141100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ029-141100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ030-141100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 34 to 41.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 58.

WAZ520-141100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening. Numerous showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ521-141100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.

Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.

