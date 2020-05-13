WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
935 FPUS56 KPDT 132156
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-141100-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 66 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to
71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
66 to 71.
$$
WAZ027-141100-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 51 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 69 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 66 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to
74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
71 to 76.
$$
WAZ028-141100-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to
75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 72 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
47 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 72 to 77.
$$
WAZ029-141100-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. South wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 49. South wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.
$$
WAZ030-141100-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 47 to
53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 34 to 41.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 46.
.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
51 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs 50 to 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 58.
$$
WAZ520-141100-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. Numerous showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 38 to 43. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ521-141100-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the evening, then scattered showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 56 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy overnight.
Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to
68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 47 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
62 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 48.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 59 to 65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
42 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 63 to 68.
$$
