WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57.

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 65. Lows 36 to 41.

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.

