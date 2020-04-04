WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
WAZ026-041115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until
early morning, then a slight chance of snow early in the morning.
Snow level 1900 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36. East wind
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs
64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
Highs 62 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.
WAZ027-041115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 33 to 38.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows
35 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
68 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 68 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
WAZ028-041115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. North wind 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 38 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
45. Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Lows
39 to 44.
WAZ029-041115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to
61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 58 to
63.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
61 to 66.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
45. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to
66.
WAZ030-041115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow and rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to 4000 feet
overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers
overnight. Snow level 5300 feet. Lows 30 to 36. East wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to
36. Highs 49 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
51 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 47 to 52.
WAZ520-041115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.
East wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow early in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain in the
late evening and overnight. Snow level 2500 feet decreasing to
2100 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows
29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to
57.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to
37. Highs 55 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
33 to 39. Highs 55 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to
58.
WAZ521-041115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
1212 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51.
Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow
level 2800 feet decreasing to 2400 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2400 feet in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 34 to
39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs
59 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
62 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
Highs 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
58 to 63.
