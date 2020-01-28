WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 43. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy, warmer. A chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy, warmer. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, cooler. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely until late afternoon, then a chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy, breezy, cooler. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. A slight chance of snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Widespread rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain

and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

5 inches. Snow level 4700 feet decreasing to 4300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow with rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4500 feet

increasing to 4900 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 36. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4400 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

38 to 44. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 40. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 30 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Windy, colder. Snow likely. Highs 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. A chance of snow. Lows

20 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 35.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread rain until late afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows 29 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 40.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to 38. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. A chance of snow. Highs

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

40 to 45.

