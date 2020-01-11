WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

268 FPUS56 KPDT 111158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-120000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 1800 feet in

the morning. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 1900 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 19 to 24. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 24 to

29. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 22. Lows

7 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

13 to 18. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

22 to 27. Lows 14 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

WAZ027-120000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

44 to 49. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 1200 feet. Lows 29 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1800 feet in the

morning. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Snow level

1100 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 29. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 32 to

37. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 21 to 26. Lows 11 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

17 to 22. Lows 13 to 18.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

24 to 29. Lows 16 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ028-120000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 24 to 29. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 22 to

27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

19 to 24. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 24. Highs 31 to 36.

WAZ029-120000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 1600 feet. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1800 feet

increasing to 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Breezy, colder. Snow

level 1700 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Highs

30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 12 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 24. Highs 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ030-120000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs

29 to 34. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Lows

23 to 28. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Highs 29 to

34. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Lows 17 to 22. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Highs 21 to 26. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 9 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 12 to 17.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 9 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

WAZ520-120000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Snow level 2400 feet. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow with rain likely

overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Snow

level 1900 feet. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Lows 17 to 25. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 8 to 17.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.

Highs 16 to 25. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 12 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 9 to 14.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 21 to

31. Lows 17 to 22.

WAZ521-120000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Windy.

Snow level 2600 feet. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Breezy.

Snow level 1700 feet. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain with snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

overnight. Windy. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to

30. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. A chance of snow. Lows 14 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 21 to 26. Lows 11 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 11 to 16.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

22 to 27. Lows 18 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

