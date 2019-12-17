WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

413 FPUS56 KPDT 171158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-180000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Wind light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Wind

light and variable becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Wind light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. Wind light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

33 to 38.

$$

WAZ027-180000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35.

Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain likely with possible snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow

level 1600 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a

chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

light freezing rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 43. Lows

26 to 31.

$$

WAZ028-180000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 32 to 37. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and

a slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Snow level

900 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 32 to

37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 30 to

35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 38 to

43.

$$

WAZ029-180000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 39. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain,

snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Snow

level 1300 feet increasing to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 42 to 47. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

WAZ030-180000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 32 to 37. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 36. South wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely overnight. Lows 24 to 31. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 41. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow with rain likely. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to

38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

$$

WAZ520-180000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

level 1800 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain...heavy at times with snow likely in the

morning, then snow...heavy at times and rain...heavy at times in

the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level

2400 feet. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times and snow...heavy at

times. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Heavy showers and a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

$$

WAZ521-180000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then rain with possible snow and

freezing rain likely overnight. Snow level 2400 feet overnight.

Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

37 to 42.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather