Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

WAZ026-200000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

42 to 47.

WAZ027-200000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Lows 23 to 29. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ028-200000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to

47.

WAZ029-200000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

29. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ030-200000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 5400 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 4800 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to

34. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to

35.

WAZ520-200000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-200000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 51. Lows

30 to 35.

