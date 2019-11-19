WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs
41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 46 to
51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs
42 to 47.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
25 to 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Lows 23 to 29. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
26 to 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
41 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to
47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
44 to 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to
29. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 45 to
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 44.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely
and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 5400 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain in the evening, then a slight chance of snow overnight. Snow
level 4800 feet in the evening. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to
34. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
Lows 31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
36 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to
35.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs
42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 42 to
47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 43.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Tue Nov 19 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
25 to 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows
25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 51. Lows
30 to 35.
