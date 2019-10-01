WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 30, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 35. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. North wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 36. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. West wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 35. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

$$

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

29. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5400 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 53.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

42 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

55 to 61.

$$

WAZ520-012300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

55. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

_____

