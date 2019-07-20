WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

_____

422 FPUS56 KPDT 201059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 89 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Highs

87 to 96.

$$

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

88 to 97.

$$

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

87 to 96.

$$

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to

84. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 57. Highs

71 to 81.

$$

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

57. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 55. Highs

79 to 87.

$$

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to

92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

83 to 91.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather