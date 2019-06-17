WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

569 FPUS56 KPDT 171058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

WAZ026-172300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 74 to

79.

WAZ027-172300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

WAZ028-172300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

WAZ029-172300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to

81.

WAZ030-172300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to

74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to

65.

WAZ520-172300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 75. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

WAZ521-172300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

49 to 54.

