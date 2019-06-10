WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

85 to 90.

$$

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 88 to 94.

$$

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 58 to

66.

$$

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows 57 to

64.

$$

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62.

Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs

70 to 77.

$$

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

Highs 76 to 83.

$$

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. East wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

