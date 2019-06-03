WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the city of Ellensburg
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78.
Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
Highs 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs
64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
Yakima Valley-
Including the city of Yakima
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.
Highs 67 to 72.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
72 to 77.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows
51 to 56. Highs 69 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
73 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to
55. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 68 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs
75 to 80.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.
Highs 49 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 51 to
57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs
59 to 64.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 68 to 74. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
Highs 57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows
37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
39 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
71 to 76.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the city of Goldendale
358 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.
