WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

_____

875 FPUS56 KPDT 291059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-292300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the city of Ellensburg

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 76 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

WAZ027-292300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the city of Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 80 to 88.

$$

WAZ028-292300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs

83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

$$

WAZ029-292300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Walla Walla and College Place

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. South wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 80 to 88.

$$

WAZ030-292300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 47 to 54. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54. Highs

63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

WAZ520-292300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Cle Elum, Roslyn, and South Cle Elum

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

72 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 69 to 76.

$$

WAZ521-292300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the city of Goldendale

358 AM PDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

48 to 53.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather