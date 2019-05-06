WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 77 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

60. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

58. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

68 to 73.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

