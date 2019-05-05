WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

WAZ026-052300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Highs

81 to 86.

WAZ027-052300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

WAZ028-052300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

WAZ029-052300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

WAZ030-052300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

WAZ520-052300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

WAZ521-052300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

