WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019

_____

372 FPUS56 KPDT 311058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-312300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62. East wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

WAZ027-312300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

WAZ028-312300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

WAZ029-312300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

$$

WAZ030-312300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level

5200 feet in the morning. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 41. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 43. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs 49 to 54.

$$

WAZ520-312300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows

32 to 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

WAZ521-312300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 53 to

59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 51 to 56. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather