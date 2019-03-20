WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WAZ026-202300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

WAZ027-202300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.

WAZ028-202300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ029-202300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

WAZ030-202300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

49 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ520-202300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ521-202300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to

36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 48 to 56.

