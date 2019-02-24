WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
WAZ026-241215-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Not as
cold. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.
Highs 29 to 34. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 27 to
32. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
17 to 22.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
17 to 22.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to
37.
WAZ027-241215-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Not as
cold. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs
29 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the north overnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.
Lows 20 to 25. Highs 29 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
19 to 24.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to
35.
WAZ028-241215-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 24 to 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs
29 to 34. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
23 to 28. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
and rain. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 29 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
21 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 30 to 35.
WAZ029-241215-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
overnight. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs
28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 23 to 28.
Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Highs 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 23 to 28. West wind around
5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.
Lows 22 to 27. Highs 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.
Lows 21 to 26. Highs 31 to 36.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
21 to 26.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.
WAZ030-241215-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 19 to 24.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs 25 to
30. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 19 to 24. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
overnight.
.MONDAY...Snow. Highs 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 23 to 28.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 35. Lows
20 to 25.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 29 to 34.
WAZ520-241215-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow overnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows
21 to 26. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 27 to 32. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Northeast
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow...heavy at times. Snow may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 29 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow.
Lows 18 to 23. Highs 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to 23.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Lows 18 to 23. Highs 31 to 36.
WAZ521-241215-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
748 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 27 to 32. North wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.
Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Highs 25 to 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow overnight. Lows 20 to 25. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 18 to 23.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 18 to
23.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
19 to 24.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to
35.
