WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

483 FPUS56 KPDT 251817

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-260015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 44. Lows

23 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 33. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to

44.

WAZ027-260015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 31 to 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

WAZ028-260015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 31 to 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 41 to 46. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 42 to

47.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog

and freezing fog. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

WAZ029-260015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 32 to 37. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

WAZ030-260015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to

41.

WAZ520-260015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 31 to 36. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 44 to 49. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

25 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 43.

WAZ521-260015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1017 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 32 to 37. East wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 52. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 29 to 34.

