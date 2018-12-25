WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

_____

645 FPUS56 KPDT 251605 AAA

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-260015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

23 to 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ027-260015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 900 feet. Highs 34 to

39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 900 feet. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ028-260015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 800 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ029-260015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1100 feet. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ030-260015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs 27 to

32. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 21. Highs 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Lows 19 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 26 to

31.

$$

WAZ520-260015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers likely overnight. Snow

level 1700 feet. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1600 feet. Highs 32 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

31 to 37.

$$

WAZ521-260015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

805 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 1600 feet. Lows 25 to 30. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

_____

