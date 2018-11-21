WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

642 FPUS56 KPDT 210746

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

WAZ026-211230-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning. A

slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. A chance of

rain through the day. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and variable

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South

wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 27 to 32. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ027-211230-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the morning. A slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ028-211230-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Areas of light

freezing drizzle. Lows 23 to 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Areas

of fog midday. Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to

40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ029-211230-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Areas of light

freezing drizzle. Lows 23 to 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog midday. Areas of light freezing drizzle early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Not as cold. Highs 40 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ030-211230-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 4900 feet in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5200 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4700 feet. Highs 38 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Breezy. Snow level

4600 feet decreasing to 3800 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 37. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

WAZ520-211230-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain early in the

morning. Snow level 2300 feet. Lows 23 to 28. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in the

morning. A slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

and a slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Lows 29 to

34. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

37 to 42. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ521-211230-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1146 PM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. A

chance of rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

