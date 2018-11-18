WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Wind light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. Wind light and

variable becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

20 to 25. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 41 to 46. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 18 to 23. Wind light and variable becoming

north around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog.

Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 23 to

28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 26 to 31. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog until late afternoon. Patchy fog midday. Highs 40 to

45. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

20 to 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Wind light and variable becoming

northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog.

Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows 24 to

29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog until late

afternoon. Patchy fog midday. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 38 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog.

Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

24 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 44 to 49.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

23 to 28. Wind light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 27. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. Wind light and variable becoming

southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog.

Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 37. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 43 to 49. Lows 30 to 35.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers

likely. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 31 to 37.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 26. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning.

Highs 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

20 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 20 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. A slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Lows

26 to 32. Highs 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

39 to 44.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

658 PM PST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

20 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog in

the morning. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog overnight. Lows 20 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 29 to 34.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 41 to 46. Lows 28 to 33.

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather