WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

WAZ026-130000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. East wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and variable becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

Wind light and variable becoming west around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 29 to 36. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ027-130000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 23 to 28. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 33.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 30 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ028-130000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 36 to 41.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to 29.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to

34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

31 to 36. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ029-130000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day.

Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Lows 23 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to

34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

38. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ030-130000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4600 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 33 to

38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ520-130000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

23 to 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 47.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 29 to 34. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 31 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

35. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

42 to 47.

WAZ521-130000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

