WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
163 FPUS56 KPDT 010234
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-011115-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
61 to 66. West wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Very windy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest
wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to
59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
32 to 37.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ027-011115-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
54 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
33 to 38.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows
33 to 38.
$$
WAZ028-011115-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 66 to 71.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
39 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
36 to 41.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows
35 to 40.
$$
WAZ029-011115-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to
52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to
67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain in the morning, then
scattered showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 62 to 67.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to
61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
$$
WAZ030-011115-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Widespread rain in the morning, then numerous showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 47 to 55. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to
48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
34 to 39.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to
43.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 43.
$$
WAZ520-011115-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs
53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Windy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
$$
WAZ521-011115-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
734 PM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 58 to 63. West
wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to
58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
34 to 39.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. Lows
34 to 39.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather