WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 41. West wind around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 43. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 59.

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ028-291100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 44 to 49.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ029-291100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 42 to 47.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to

43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to

45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ030-291100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder. Snow level

5300 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 39 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5200 feet. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4800 feet. Highs 39 to 46. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely overnight.

Snow level 5100 feet. Lows 34 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 43 to 49.

WAZ520-291100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 39 to 44.

West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 58.

