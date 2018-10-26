WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

WAZ026-262315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ027-262315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ028-262315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to

47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ029-262315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52. East

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ030-262315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ520-262315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 35 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 38. Highs 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ521-262315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1055 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 61. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 45. Highs 55 to 60.

