WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
440 FPUS56 KPDT 011058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-012300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 69 to 74. Wind light and variable becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 41.
West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to
43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
WAZ027-012300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing
dust in the evening. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to
44.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to
67.
WAZ028-012300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy blowing
dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to
47.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to
68.
WAZ029-012300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Warmer. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.
South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy, colder.
Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
61 to 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to
43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65.
WAZ030-012300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Warmer. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 56 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 46 to 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to
42. Highs 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.
WAZ520-012300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.
Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs 55 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
34 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to
62.
WAZ521-012300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
overnight. Lows 46 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 45. West wind
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
37 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to
44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.
