WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

440 FPUS56 KPDT 011058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-012300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 69 to 74. Wind light and variable becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 41.

West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

WAZ027-012300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 62 to

67.

$$

WAZ028-012300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68.

$$

WAZ029-012300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Warmer. Lows 52 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76.

South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy, colder.

Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

$$

WAZ030-012300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Warmer. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ520-012300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

$$

WAZ521-012300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 46 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 45. West wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather