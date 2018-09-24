WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

256 FPUS56 KPDT 241731 AAA

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

WAZ026-242330-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ027-242330-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

41 to 46.

$$

WAZ028-242330-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

WAZ029-242330-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

$$

WAZ030-242330-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 56 to 63. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to

60.

$$

WAZ520-242330-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 76 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 58 to 64.

$$

WAZ521-242330-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1031 AM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 76 to

81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 62 to 70.

$$

_____

