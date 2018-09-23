WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

140 FPUS56 KPDT 230343

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-231115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 73 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ027-231115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

WAZ028-231115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

WAZ029-231115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

52. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ030-231115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

43 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

53 to 60.

WAZ520-231115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

61 to 67.

WAZ521-231115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

843 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the mid-evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

49. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

