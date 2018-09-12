WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

884 FPUS56 KPDT 121058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-122300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ027-122300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

41 to 46.

$$

WAZ028-122300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79. Lows

44 to 49.

$$

WAZ029-122300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 53. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

44 to 49.

$$

WAZ030-122300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 60. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

59 to 66.

$$

WAZ520-122300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows 38 to 46. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 38 to

43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

WAZ521-122300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather