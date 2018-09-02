WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

45 to 50.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

Highs 77 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 51 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 62. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

59 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

57 to 66.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 74. Lows 41 to 47.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

740 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

