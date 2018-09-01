WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 31, 2018

_____

640 FPUS56 KPDT 010111

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

WAZ026-011115-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to

82. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

48 to 53.

$$

WAZ027-011115-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

WAZ028-011115-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

WAZ029-011115-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ030-011115-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Wind light and variable becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows

44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

59 to 68.

$$

WAZ520-011115-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78.

Lows 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ521-011115-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

611 PM PDT Fri Aug 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

46 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

_____

