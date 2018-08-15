WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
935 FPUS56 KPDT 151058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-152300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy and smokey. Lows 59 to 64.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 56 to 61.
Highs 90 to 95.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 91 to
97. Lows 58 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 93 to 98.
$$
WAZ027-152300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 94 to 99. West wind
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 62 to 67. South
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 65. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 57 to
66. Highs 93 to 101.
$$
WAZ028-152300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 95 to 100.
Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 63 to 68.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows
63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Hazy through the day. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 58 to 63.
Highs 93 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 59 to 64.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 95 to 101.
Lows 61 to 67.
$$
WAZ029-152300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 65 to 70. West
wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Hazy through the night. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest wind
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows
59 to 65. Highs 92 to 97.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 94 to
100. Lows 62 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
WAZ030-152300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 79 to 89. Wind
light and variable becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest wind around
5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy through the day. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to
89. Wind light and variable becoming west around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hazy. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Hazy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy. A slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 77 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 54 to 62.
Highs 79 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows
58 to 65. Highs 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 80 to 85.
$$
WAZ520-152300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest
wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 54 to 61.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows
49 to 58. Highs 84 to 89.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 87 to 93.
Lows 54 to 61.
$$
WAZ521-152300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and smokey. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hazy and smokey. Lows 61 to 71.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 90. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows
55 to 64. Highs 88 to 93.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 90 to 96.
Lows 60 to 66.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather