WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

372 FPUS56 KPDT 131058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-132300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Highs 89 to 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 55 to 60. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100. North

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows 57 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 91 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 87 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 91 to

96.

$$

WAZ027-132300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 53 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100. North

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Hazy through

the night. Lows 59 to 64. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 91 to

98.

$$

WAZ028-132300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Hazy through

the night. Lows 57 to 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Highs 98 to 103. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

61 to 67. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 59 to 64.

$$

WAZ029-132300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Hazy through

the night. Lows 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 92 to

97.

$$

WAZ030-132300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Highs 72 to 81. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 50 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 78 to 86.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Hazy through

the night. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

$$

WAZ520-132300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy through the

day. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy through the night. Patchy smoke overnight.

Lows 51 to 56. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 92.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Hazy and patchy smoke in the evening.

Lows 53 to 58. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs 84 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs 83 to

92.

$$

WAZ521-132300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of smoke in the morning. Hazy

through the day. Highs 85 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 53 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Hazy through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Hazy through

the night. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 57 to 65.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather