Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

WAZ026-042300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

61 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

WAZ027-042300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 98 to 107. Lows

62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 97 to 102.

WAZ028-042300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Wind

light and variable becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 95 to 100. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, hazy. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

62 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 68.

Highs 100 to 105.

WAZ029-042300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 94 to 99. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 97 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 99 to 106. Lows

64 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

WAZ030-042300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 52 to 58. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 56 to 62.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 78 to 87. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

61 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

WAZ520-042300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 49 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy overnight. Lows 51 to 59. West

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy. Highs

88 to 93. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 89 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 84 to 89.

WAZ521-042300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy through the night. Lows 57 to

64. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Highs 93 to 102.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Highs 95 to

100. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 90 to 95.

