Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 61 to 66. East wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

60. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows 52 to

57.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 68. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

61. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 84 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

81 to 86.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 57 to 62.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

64. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 86 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 56 to 61.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 60 to

65. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 49 to 54.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 70. East wind around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Lows 54 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 55 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south overnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 64 to 74.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. Wind

light and variable becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 68 to

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs 69 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

Highs 68 to 76.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1017 PM PDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

