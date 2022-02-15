WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 221 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft increasing to 7 to 9 ft Tuesday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas to 9 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather