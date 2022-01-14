WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 304 AM PST Fri Jan 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas around 10 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather