WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

334 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35

kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 16 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 15 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt. For

the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent gusts

over 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas around

11 ft at 15 seconds possible.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through

Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35

kt. For the Storm Watch, west winds 30 to 40 kt, with frequent

gusts over 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

For the Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 feet, increasing to 9 to 11 feet

this afternoon. Bar conditions moderate, becoming rough this

afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 715 AM and

715 PM today. The evening ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather