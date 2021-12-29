WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 242 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 ft through Thursday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 1 PM Wednesday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers possible. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather