WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1201 AM PST Thu Dec 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft today, easing to to 7 to 9 ft

tonight. Bar conditions rough, becoming moderate. Maximum ebb

currents will occur around 230 AM and 245 PM Thursday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather