WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 15 to 17 ft. Bar conditions severe with

breakers likely. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1130 AM

and 1145 PM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt becoming easterly 20 to 30 kt

tonight. Seas 14 to 15 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30

kt and seas 15 to 19 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 19 ft at 16 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather