WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13

ft at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 14

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

frequent gusts to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest

to west winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To

60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

