WA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

317 AM PST Mon Nov 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 ft early this morning

building to around 14 to 16 ft by midday Monday, then

subsiding to around 10 to 12 ft Tuesday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 215 PM Monday. Seas near 18 ft with

breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 230 AM Tuesday. Seas near 14 ft with

breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

