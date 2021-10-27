WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

243 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 930 AM and 930 PM

today.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt tonight becoming southwest on

Thursday and seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt tonight and Thursday and

seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

