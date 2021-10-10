WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

257 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM PDT

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Increasing to 6 to 8 feet through Monday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 8 AM Sunday. Seas to 9 ft with breakers

likely.

- SECOND EBB....Strong ebb around 830 PM Sunday. Seas to 10 ft

with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM PDT this

morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM PDT this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

