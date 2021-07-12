WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 303 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15-25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15-25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.